Postponed National School Games will not run beyond August; cancellation not ruled out: MOE

SINGAPORE - The National School Games (NSG), which has been suspended till after the May 30-June 28 holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic, will not take place beyond August due to school examinations, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Sunday (March 22).

The eight-month long annual school competition, which was supposed to run from January to August, will now have to be completed in two months if it resumes after the June school holidays.

Some 60,000 student-athletes compete across 29 sports in the NSG, originally scheduled for January to August.

Tan Chen Kee, MOE's divisional director of its student development curriculum division, said: "It will not be feasible for NSG to be extended beyond August as schools also have to prepare students for exams in Term 4.

"MOE will continue to monitor the situation closely and assess whether to reformat or resume the Games, or whether it is in the best interest of our students to cancel the rest of the Games for this year instead."