Postecoglou says Spurs will have freedom to spend on transfers next season

LONDON – Ange Postecoglou is confident Tottenham Hotspur will enter the post-season transfer window without being restricted in their spending like some of their Premier League rivals.

Spurs published their 2022/23 financial results on April 3, showing total revenue had increased to £549.6 million (S$937.8 million), up from £444 million.

A loss of £86.8 million was attributed to “significant and continued investment in the playing squad”.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy also said Spurs are in discussions with prospective investors in a bid to “capitalise on our long-term potential”.

When asked about the club’s bright financial outlook, Postecoglou said he was focused on football.

“My discussions around those kinds of issues are not the minutiae of a balance sheet,” the Tottenham manager said ahead of the visit of Nottingham Forest on April 7.

“It is about us planning to build a side that can potentially be successful. So that’s what we’re doing and nothing that is going to come out in the balance sheet is going to disrupt those plans.”

Spurs are fifth in the table, nine points above sixth-placed Manchester United with eight games to play. They are just two points behind Aston Villa, who occupy fourth spot having played a match more before hosting Brentford on April 6.

Fourth place will guarantee entry into the Champions League next season and the team finishing fifth could also qualify, based on the record of Premier League clubs in this season’s European competitions.

Reaching for the Champions League would bolster the club’s finances, but Postecoglou said that was not his concern as manager.

“We’re not banks, we’re football clubs,” he said. “We’re not financial institutions. I don’t get measured by the balance sheet at the end of the year.

“What I’m saying is, Champions League, great. Money, great. Does that mean we’re going to finish third next year? No. In fact, it is probably going to be more challenging.

“So my role in that is not to worry about the financial pressure of making the Champions League.

“It is to create a squad that hopefully can compete in the Champions League and keep improving in the Premier League and have success in the cup competitions. That’s where I differentiate.”

Tottenham will be without striker Richarlison for the visit of Forest because of a knee issue, but former Forest winger Brennan Johnson is available despite a knock.

The match will mark Nuno Espirito Santo’s return to Tottenham’s stadium in the opposite dugout. Nuno, who was sacked after only four months in charge in November 2021, is now leading Forest’s battle to avoid relegation.

While expressing “pleasure” to return to his former club, Nuno also praised his players’ reaction since Forest were docked four points in March for breaching financial rules. His men drew 1-1 against Crystal Palace before beating Fulham 3-1.

“It was a good reaction. They were good games, especially the last one (against Fulham)... but we still have a long way to go,” said the Portuguese.

Forest striker Chris Wood scored in both matches to extend his scoring run to three matches and Nuno praised the Kiwi for stepping up in the absence of the injured Taiwo Awoniyi. AFP, REUTERS