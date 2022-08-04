Postcard from Birmingham: City's food fare dishes out fuel for the soul

With no Covid-19 bubble conditions for the media at these Commonwealth Games, the glutton in me has been on the prowl for good food at the Birmingham City Centre despite the busy schedule.

Malcolm Forbes, of the business magazine his father founded, said: "Food may be essential as fuel for the body, but good food is fuel for the soul."

So, when in England, eat as the English do, and you can't go wrong by starting the day at Grand Central Kitchen, which is ranked second on Tripadvisor's list of more than 1,700 restaurants in Birmingham.

Sausages, bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheesy omelette, baked beans and four slices of bread put the full in full English breakfast (£12.95, S$21.75). Best part is, it does not taste too greasy or salty.

Fish and chips is another icon here, and while the black charcoal battered fish and mushy peas paired with tartare and curry sauce (£14.50) at The Alchemist does not taste too different from what we can find in Singapore, the highlight here is the array of cocktails that look like science experiments.

From bubbling and colour-changing concoctions to potions served in fiery test tubes and smoky conical flasks, it is, as advertised, "pure theatre". Talking about beverages, the sweet and salty Lotus Biscoff milkshake (£5.69) at Ed's Easy Diner is also plain heavenly.

They say you can take a man out of Asia but not the Asian out of the man. After a few days of local food, I start to yearn for some home comforts, especially since I forgot to bring my bottle of sambal belachan. And this is where Birmingham truly delivers and demonstrates its multicultural charm.

The city is the culinary birthplace of the famous "balti", a steel bowl in which curry is cooked, which was supposedly invented in the 1970s by a Pakistani restaurateur. Intrigued, we tried out Indian cuisine at Dishoom, where the Bombay-style dishes are delightful.

For our group of six, these include pau bhaji (mashed vegetables with hot buttered buns), chicken tikka, a lovely nalli korma (lamb shank) where the meat easily falls off the bone, a unique jackfruit briyani and handkerchief-thin roomali rotis.

Topping that off is some free-flow spicy chai. The bill comes up to around £90.

It is not long before we are off to satisfy a craving for Chinese food with the crew at Chinatown's JinLi.

The poached sliced beef in chilli oil, griddle-cooked prawn, potato slices, milky pig stomach and chicken soup, rice and noodles cost £125 - I'm stunned by how a bowl of white rice is £3 - but they certainly hit the spot.

While there are such heavy cheat meals, I also have had to make do with cheap meals when work gets really hectic. The food options at the National Exhibition Centre, where I'm mostly based, aren't great, so loaded cheese fries at Wetherspoons is an easy filler while £1 meatballs from the Londis convenience store also help ease the hunger. Otherwise, it's milk and biscuits at the media centre.

Sometimes, the highlight of a meal are the people we meet on food hunts.

The burger from Food Republic (not the Singapore chain) is nothing to shout about for a late supper, but it is where I find Cheryl Lander-Rolle from Dominica.

She tells me about her adopted sons Derick St Jean and Dennick Luke running the 400m and 800m respectively, and how the purple Sisserou parrot on their flag is found only in her country.

Forbes was only partially correct. Good food and conversations are indeed fuel for the soul.