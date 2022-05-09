Positives for Singapore despite loss to Indonesia in Thomas Cup opener

The men's national badminton team put up a brave fight on their return to the Thomas Cup, before losing 4-1 to defending champions Indonesia in their Group A opener yesterday.

After finishing joint-third at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February, Singapore qualified for the prestigious Thomas Cup for only the third time, after 1986 and 2014 bows.

Loh Kean Yew gave Singapore a winning start as the world No. 10 dispatched fifth-ranked Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-13, 21-14 in 37 minutes at the Impact Arena in Bangkok.

The 24-year-old looked in total control as he beat a higher-ranked player for the first time since he was crowned world champion in December. He said: "I think I played a good game today, and Ginting made more mistakes than me. Overall, I think the team played well and we hope to ride this wave of good performances... in our upcoming matches."

Buoyed by the start, 56th-ranked pair Loh Kean Hean and Terry Hee also threatened a surprise in the first doubles, and took world No. 8 duo Fajar Alfian and Rian Ardianto to a decider before losing 21-14, 19-21, 21-12 in 47 minutes.

In the second singles, 88th-ranked Jason Teh clawed his way back from 14-8 down to lead 16-14 in the first game, but defending Asian Games champion and world No. 8 Jonatan Christie showed his experience by snuffing out the challenge and winning 21-19, 21-13 in 45 minutes.

Indonesia sealed overall victory in the second doubles after world No. 21s Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana beat 119th-ranked Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Andy Kwek 24-22, 21-14 in 38 minutes, but not before they were pushed hard and had to save two game points in the opening game.

In the third singles, world No. 225 Joel Koh kept pace early on against 24th-ranked Shesar Hiren Rhustavito before losing 21-16, 21-7 in 35 minutes.

Singapore Badminton Association technical director Martin Andrew was pleased with what he saw, and said: "All of our players fought hard and looked for solutions to win rallies. It is this level of performance that we are looking for from our players and they showed they are not far from the world's best, and we need to build on this."

Singapore will face South Korea today, before taking on hosts Thailand on Wednesday.

Andrew added: "The target is to win, but as long as the players give optimum performances, the results will take care of themselves."

SOUTH KOREA V SINGAPORE

Singtel Ch115 & StarHub Ch206, 8pm