Positives for paddlers in Doha ahead of Games

With four months to go until the Tokyo Olympics, Singapore paddlers Yu Mengyu and Lin Ye recorded their biggest win as a pairing before falling to top seeds Miyuu Kihara and Miyu Nagasaki in the ITTF World Tour Platinum Qatar Open semi-finals.

They defeated the third-seeded Chinese pairing of Chen Meng and Ding Ning 3-2 (11-9, 4-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-5) in the quarter-finals in Doha yesterday.

Yu won three women's doubles bronzes at the world championships with Feng Tianwei. And she proved she could beat the world's best alongside Lin too.

Despite trailing 1-2, the Singapore pair fought back to shock Chen, the top-ranked singles player, and reigning Olympic singles champion Ding.

Hao Anlin, head coach of the women's team, said: "Our match strategy and defence were good in the final two games and the players were clear about what they were doing, which helped us win."

The win is a timely boost for the national women's team ahead of the July 24-Aug 9 Olympics in Tokyo.

Hao was pleased with their performance and hopes they can use it as a springboard in their preparations for the quadrennial competition. In the 2008 and 2012 editions of the Games, Singapore won silver and bronze in the women's team event respectively.

He said: "It wasn't easy to win this but it's a very important victory for us. I hope that this is a new beginning for us and that we can use this to continue training and competing well as we head towards the Olympics."

Back-to-back scalps in a day, however, proved too much for Yu and Lin, ranked 55th and 60th in singles respectively. They lost 11-3, 14-12, 8-11, 12-10 to Kihara and Nagasaki in under 40 minutes.

Feng was also set to face opposition from Japan later yesterday.

The world No. 9's result against world No. 3 Mima Ito in the quarter-finals of the women's singles was not available by press time.