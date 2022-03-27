Pool: Singapore's Aloysius Yapp 2nd in Las Vegas Open, but set to regain world No. 1 spot

SINGAPORE - National pool player Aloysius Yapp finished second at the US$125,000 (S$170,000) Las Vegas Open on Saturday (March 26) after losing 4-3, 4-0 to Poland's world No. 27 Wiktor Zielinski.

The Singaporean pocketed US$15,000 and is set to leapfrog Austria's Albin Ouschan and return to the top of the world rankings, as none of the other current top 10 players made it past the round of 32.

In an eventful day of the third event on the US Pro Billiard Series, world No. 2 Yapp beat Germany's 18th-ranked Thorsten Hohmann 4-1, 4-3 in the round of 16 before things became dramatic.

In this 10-ball event, players need to win two first-to-four-racks legs to progress to the next round. If both players win one rack each, the tie is determined by a shootout. With the cue ball on the head string, each player takes turns to try to pocket the 10-ball on the foot spot. The one who makes the most pots in four attempts wins.

If the stalemate persists, they enter sudden death, and a player wins when he pots the 10-ball and the opponent misses.

And so, Yapp, 25, stayed composed to beat world No. 53 Mateusz Sniegocki 4-1, 3-4, 11-10 in the quarter-final before outlasting another Pole, 55th-ranked Wojciech Szewczyk 4-3, 2-4, 3-2 in the semi-final, incredibly coming back from 2-0 down in the shootout to win.

But Yapp, who won the Michigan Open on Sept 25, missed out on a second international title in six months. He was leading Zielinski 3-2 in the first leg but failed to get a position for the 6-ball in the deciding rack, as his opponent won six games on the spin.

Singapore was also represented by 48th-ranked Sharik Sayed, who eliminated Japan's world No. 3 Naoyuki Oi before losing to Zielinski in the round of 32 and collected US$1,000, and 63rd-ranked Toh Lian Han, who did not make the final stage.

Up next for the trio is the March 28-April 1 World 10-Ball Championship, also in Las Vegas.