Ponting salutes 'genius' Smith after double ton

LONDON • Ricky Ponting, Australia's greatest run-scorer (13,378), yesterday hailed Steve Smith as a genius after his Ashes double hundred drew parallels with Donald Bradman, Test cricket's greatest batsman.

He has taken his game to a new level since returning this year from a 12-month ball-tampering ban, with his 211 in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Thursday giving him an incredible series average of 147.25.

The 30-year-old now has three centuries in four innings in this series following scores of 144 and 142.

Asked about Smith's knock which put Australia in control after two days, Ponting told cricket.com.au that it was "a remarkable innings again" and that he was impervious to any bowler's plans.

The former captain said: "It's his application to what he does. He just doesn't make any mistakes. His concentration levels are obviously unbelievably good.

"He's only been out nine times lbw in his last 99 innings, so you know if you're bowling straight you're not going to get him out. The one thing you have to do is try and challenge the outside of his bat. He doesn't miss it on the inside."

Smith, who last week regained first place in the International Cricket Council Test batting rankings ahead of India skipper Virat Kohli, is increasingly being compared to Bradman (69) after overtaking Sachin Tendulkar (136) to become the second-fastest cricketer to hit 26 Test tons in 121 innings.

His three double centuries against England are second only to the Hall of Famer's record five, while his 11th Ashes ton moved him past Steve Waugh's 10 into outright third overall. The former India great praised Smith's "organised mindset", tweeting that it set him apart from his peers.

Ponting, who also highlighted Smith's 64.64 average as second only to Bradman's 99.94, added: "To think how good Don must have been - to be a third again better than what Steve's doing at the moment - is ridiculous.

"He's got four, five, six years of good cricket ahead of him which, if you add it up, that's probably another 80, 90 Test matches. He could have all sorts of numbers and records by then."

Only Bradman (19) and England's Jack Hobbs (12) have more Ashes hundreds and former Australia batsman Mike Hussey also told ESPNcricinfo that Smith, with five centuries from his last six Tests against England, should be regarded as one of the all-time greats.

"We might be seeing history in the making here," he said. "We think no one can beat Bradman. I don't think he's going to even beat Bradman. But he maybe is pushing the bar higher and higher."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

4TH ASHES TEST

Day 4: Singtel TV Ch123 & StarHub Ch236, 6pm