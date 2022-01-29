Poly is Makkem Lad's worry

Honest as the day is long, there are still some concerns for Makkem Lad, the top weight in today's $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m (4.30pm).

The six-year-old is fighting fit, as shown in his narrow second to Nowyousee in his barrier test on Tuesday morning.

But trainer Donna Logan feels that her charge is a better horse on the turf than on the alternate track.

This is despite the fact that Makkem Lad has won three times on the Poly. His five other successes were on the turf.

"I don't like him on Polytrack as much as on turf, even if he won on it early in his career," said Logan.

"I feel his turn of foot is reduced on the Poly. He can't kick off the turn as well as he does on turf.

"I've avoided Poly for him for a long time. But, as there weren't a lot of racing opportunities for him, that has forced my hand, and we've decided to give him a run on the Poly this Saturday.

"If not for that, I'd be a lot more confident as he has drawn well in one - and he's a lot fitter this time."

The New Zealander, who has saddled four winners this season, felt that Makkem Lad was "too fat" in his last start on Jan 15, when he finished an unlucky fourth behind Kharisma over 1,200m on turf. He was only 31/2 lengths adrift.

"Then he missed the start, and overraced when he kicked up on the inside. He missed the kick because the young man who works him and knows him the best wasn't the one holding him in the gates that day.

"It wasn't his regular barrier attendant, and he had a new person on hand. I'm not sure what it is, but that was why he reared.