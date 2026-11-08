Pollock reckons playing on the wing is easy, says Borthwick

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LONDON, Nov 8 - Makeshift England winger Henry Pollock thinks playing in that position is easy after scoring two tries against Australia, his coach Steve Borthwick said on Sunday.

Back-row forward Pollock, 21, replaced the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso at halftime in the Nations Championship game at Twickenham, dotting down quickfire tries in the hosts' record 45-22 win.

"He is going round the changing room telling the wingers it is easy, so we have that to deal with," Borthwick told the BBC.

"Henry is as quick as our wingers and arguably he would say he is more talented. We have been preparing that for over a year now and to play 40 minutes on the wing, he deserves enormous credit."

England secured only their fourth win in nine matches this year, easing the pressure on Borthwick with a vibrant offensive display, but the coach also praised his team's discipline.

"We are in an era where attack is dominant and that defensive performance was really strong," he said. "There was only one line break and that was an intercepted pass.

"The players have been brilliant in their preparation. Every minute mattered and they have been laser-focused on producing a performance out there."

Australia coach Les Kiss was disconsolate after his team's fourth loss in 10 matches this year.

"I am disappointed, there is frustration. They are training well and working hard but they are not transferring that into the minutes," Kiss said.

"Credit to England, they kept us in our third in the first half and made their way into our tryline area. They were very good and clinical."

Australia scored second-half consolation tries through replacement centre Filipo Daugunu and flanker Jeremy Williams to make the scoreline more respectable.

"We went out with intention in the second half, we needed to be better but it was too little too late," Kiss said.

"This wasn't a true reflection of us but that is what happened. We need to be better."

The Wallabies struggled to contain the England pack and prop Angus Bell was sent to the sin bin for a dangerous tackle in the first half.

"Losses like that make you sit back and make you take an internal look into a few things," Kiss said.

"It is important to not look too far and too wide, we need to narrow down a few things that we can work on together. It is a disappointment tonight but we have seven days to turn that around."

Australia play Scotland on Sunday lying third in the Nations Championship Southern Hemisphere standings behind South Africa and New Zealand.

England are second in the Northern Hemisphere table, two points behind France ahead of their game against Japan on Saturday. REUTERS