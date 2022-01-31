Polish luger on comeback trail after horror crash

BEIJING • When Mateusz Sochowicz pulls up his sled at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre, he will return to the place where he had a nightmarish crash less than three months ago.

The luger slammed into a barrier there during a test event in November, an accident that left him with a fractured left kneecap and deep lacerations on his right leg that exposed his tibia.

The Polish athlete had been told that he was good to go, so the gate should have been open to allow him clear passage as he navigated the run. But it was not and - travelling at high speed when he spotted the barrier - he had to let his sled go and stood like a downhill skier, hoping to jump over it. It all happened so fast, a devastating collision proved unavoidable.

With qualification for Beijing 2022 still to be secured, his dream of competing at a second Olympic Winter Games seemed doomed.

"My thoughts about the Games were dark," Sochowicz said. "I also decided that I have a choice in writing my story. It may end at the scene of the accident or it may end happily, and I would not forgive myself if I had not tried."

And try, he certainly did. Surgery was followed by two months of intense rehabilitation. For the first three weeks, this consisted of exercises twice a day, then shuttling home to recharge the batteries of a mechanical splint that helped him bend his legs for three hours a day, with frequent visits to the clinic in between.

He could not stand or walk initially, and endured sleepless nights when the pain was so excruciating that even the touch of the duvet on his leg would be too much to bear.

"At the very beginning, I had a big grudge against people who hurt me, but I decided that nobody did it on purpose," Sochowicz said. "Mistakes happen… I am tough and I dealt with it, (and) worse things are happening to people in the world."

With two titanium pins and two wires holding his knee in place, he returned to the track just two months after his accident.

"I wanted to try, but I was so scared of my leg," he said. "I felt like I was (sledding) for the first time. I was not entirely sure if it was a good idea, but I trust my skills and I know what I am capable of."

The G-forces were harsh on his vulnerable knee, but the confidence in his body returned after a few nervy runs.

Sochowicz, 25, was nominated by the Polish federation to compete in Beijing after quotas were allocated by the International Luge Federation, but he is well aware of how much the accident has set him back in his pursuit of Olympic glory at his second Games.

"Instead of training, I had to learn to walk from the beginning. When my rivals improved their ride and form, I was gradually getting back in shape. I proved to myself that nothing is impossible."

What he does not know is how he will feel when he prepares for another run down a demanding track whose curves and turns have given it the moniker of "flying snow dragon".

Sochowicz said: "Fear motivates and not paralyses, so even if it does appear, I will face it and gradually rebuild my confidence while riding a snow dragon."

OLYMPIC INFORMATION SERVICE