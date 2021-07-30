Pole vault world champ catches virus

TOKYO • Pole vaulters Sam Kendricks of the United States and German Chiaraviglio of Argentina have been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19, rattling competitors.

United States Olympic and athletics officials confirmed yesterday that Kendricks, a two-time world champion, had tested positive, tweeting: "The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority.

"In alignment with local rules and protocols he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff."

The immediate knock-on effect was that members of the Australian team were forced to isolate in their rooms as a precaution, but most resumed normal activities later yesterday after negative tests were confirmed.

The Australian Olympic Committee said that three members, who were close contacts of Kendricks, will remain in isolation and will be tested daily although they had already returned negative tests.

Forty-one athletes and 13 officials were given the "all-clear" after spending just over two hours in their rooms at the Olympic Village.

Swedish world record-holder Armand Duplantis said yesterday that he had not been in contact with Kendricks.

"I have been super lucky just not to have come into contact with him," he said. "All the pole vaulters are pretty spooked out right now."

Duplantis added that he had plans to meet Kendricks on Wednesday but that did not happen. "So that was a pretty lucky dodge right there," he said.

"We are all pretty spooked out right now. It's been a weird hour for sure."

Argentina's Chiaraviglio confirmed on social media that he was out of the Games as well, and was isolating in a hotel.

"It is very hard to process something like that, it will take me a long time," he wrote, via a translation. "Living through this is very hard, but I know that this will also pass."

Chiaraviglio said he had a positive saliva test but negative PCR test after he arrived in Japan, for three days.

On Wednesday, however, both tests - saliva and nasal - came back positive.

"That's when I knew it was all over," he wrote.

Games procedures state that athletes who are contact-traced and have not yet competed are isolated from the rest of the squad. They then have to be tested six hours prior to their competition and return a negative result in order to compete. The athletics programme begins today, with the pole vault qualifying event tomorrow.

Kendricks won the world title in 2017 and 2019 and Olympic bronze in Rio 2016 and his battle with world record-holder Duplantis had been expected to be one of the highlights of the track and field programme.

