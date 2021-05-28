Poh earns Games nod after lengthy wait

A 20-day wait to find out if one has made it to the Olympics is hard enough but national rower Joan Poh's agony was compounded by having to serve a 21-day quarantine at Hotel Jen Tanglin.

As the end of her quarantine drew near, she finally received the news that she had been waiting for yesterday - confirmation from the World Rowing Federation that her 12th-place finish at the Asia and Oceania qualification regatta in Tokyo on May 7 was enough for an Olympic berth.

The 30-year-old said of the wait: "As much as I explained that this is part of the whole journey, it turned out to be a bit more than what I expected. As you go along everything starts to add up a bit more, that also made a bit of difference."

Team manager Koh Yuhan, who is also serving her 21-day quarantine, said: "Waiting for the news was already hard, waiting in quarantine was a little bit harder because there was no way she could talk to anyone else other than via video and over the phone.

"It was very unnerving because she also wanted to know how she should plan."

The first thing that Poh did when she heard the news was to call Koh and the pair then reached out to a handful of people who have been key figures in her Olympic qualifying campaign.

They then celebrated while enjoying a Grab Food delivery meal over a video conference call.

Before Poh knew that she was headed to Tokyo, she and Koh had come up with two plans: one for if she qualified and one for if she did not.

To make sure she was physically ready, Poh brought in equipment like a rowing machine, stationary bike, kettlebell and resistance band to train with twice a day.

Now that Poh has secured a place, the days leading up to her maiden Olympic appearance will be hectic as she scrambles to settle the necessary logistics. One of which is to ensure that her coach Laryssa Biesenthal, a Canadian Olympic bronze medallist who has been working with her on a pro bono basis, will be able to make it to Singapore.

Poh, a staff nurse at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), will have to find the funds to cover the cost of Biesenthal's stay and bring her to the Olympics.

She will also need to look for a new team manager as Koh, who also works at TTSH, has used up her annual leave as a result of the extended quarantine period.

Koh said: "Every phase of the journey was like that, trying to navigate the limitations, so we were just telling each other we will be relieved and celebrate tonight, tomorrow the hard work begins."