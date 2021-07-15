Pogacar wins stage 17, extends overall lead

SAINT-LARY-SOULAN • Defending champion Tadej Pogacar controlled his rivals and extended his overall lead in the Tour de France as the final podium took shape in the gruelling 17th stage won by the Slovenian yesterday.

The UAE Team Emirates rider outsprinted Dane Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma and Ecuador's Richard Carapaz of Ineos at the top of the lung-busting Col du Portet (16km at 8.7 per cent gradient) for his first stage win in this year's Tour after being the first attacker in the final climb.

He now leads Vingegaard by 5min 39sec with Carapaz in third place, a further four seconds back while Colombian Rigoberto Uran slipped down to fourth, 7:17 off the pace, after cracking in the mist of the Col du Portet.

"The team worked really hard every day to defend yellow," said Pogacar, who claimed the yellow jersey on the eighth stage.

"Every day was good for breakaways, so we couldn't do much. Today was a good course to control the breakaway much better. The guys did a fantastic job.

"We were 50-50 to go for the stage or just defend, but everybody felt good and in the end we succeeded."

He added that he had to stay alert towards the end of the stage as Carapaz launched a blistering attack from 1.5km but was reeled in.

"(On the final climb) only Jonas and I worked together. I tried a couple of times to go clear, just because more time is better. In the end I just sprinted the last 50 metres," said Pogacar.

"Jonas said to me, he thought Carapaz was bluffing and I knew it, too. It was nothing unusual. This is the tactic in cycling. And then he tried to attack. But I really tried to catch him and just held his wheel, but it was super hard."

The Slovenian burst away 8.4km from the top of the Pyrenean pass and only Vingegaard, Carapaz and Uran could follow at first.

A second acceleration was fatal to Uran, who was previously second in the general classification and will need a huge recovery in today's 18th stage to Luz Ardiden, the last mountain effort of the Tour.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS