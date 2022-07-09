Pogacar wins again to open up 35sec gap

RONCHAMP (France) • Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead in the Tour de France when he won the seventh stage, a 176.5km ride between Tomblaine and the top of the Super Planche des Belles Filles yesterday.

The two-time defending champion from Slovenia pipped last year's runner-up Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark to the line at the end of a punishing ascent, with gradients going over 20 per cent at times in a final kilometre raced on dusty roads.

Said Pogacar: "It was really difficult, especially the last part when Jonas attacked he was so strong...

"It was a really special day. We opened a foundation for cancer research and I wore special shoes today. It was in my mind a long time.

"Right now he is probably the best climber in the world and a really strong team around him. We know in cycling no gap is enough."

Primoz Roglic, the 2020 runner-up, took third place, 12 seconds behind. Overall, Pogacar leads Vingegaard by 35 seconds with Britain's Geraint Thomas sitting in third place, 1min 10sec off the pace.

The day's breakaway, which took shape after a super fast start, featured former Tour stage winners Lennard Kamna, Simon Geschke and Dylan Teuns and built an advantage of almost three minutes.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Kamna and Geschke jumped away from the group at the foot of the final climb and the former went solo 4.8km from the top with the group of favourites one minute behind.

German Kamna still had a 40-second lead going into the final kilometre when Pogacar decided to take the matter into his own hands. The 23-year-old's acceleration left his rivals gasping for air but Vingegaard managed to take his wheel and countered after the duo caught Kamna with less than 100 metres to go.

The Dane had a couple of bike lengths on Pogacar and seemed to be heading for victory when the UAE Team Emirates rider produced a final burst of speed to go around Vingegaard and take his second stage win in two days.

REUTERS

TOUR DE FRANCE

Stage 8: Singtel TV Ch116, 6.55pm