Pogacar takes over the yellow jersey

LONGWY (France) • It has taken two-time Tour de France defending champion Tadej Pogacar just six stages to wrest control of the yellow jersey which signifies the general classification leader.

With the most prestigious cycling race in the world now headed into the mountains for the first time - Stage 7 is a 176.5km ride from Tomblaine to La Planche des Belles Filles - this plays even more into the Slovenian's hands as the wearer of the polka-dot "King of the Mountains" jersey for the past two editions.

The Team UAE Emirates leader and overwhelming Tour favourite launched a blistering attack on a late climb to win Stage 6 yesterday - his seventh overall and first of this competition - and seize the overall leader's yellow jersey from Jumbo-Visma's Wout van Aert.

Pogacar attacked on a steep climb 500m from the finish and was a class above his key rivals, Jonas Vingegaard and Adam Yates, who are now 31sec and 39sec behind him in the standings, with EF Education-Easypost's American rider Nelson Powless in second and trailing by 4sec.

"It feels like the first time I had it, I wasn't expecting it today, it was a real battle," the 23-year-old said after throwing down the gauntlet and celebrating by repeatedly punching the air.

"Every time I win, it's even better. Today was such a hard day. From the start, the first two hours, was crazy. The strongest guy went in the breakaway and a lot of guys were pulling in the peloton.

"I was thinking he (van Aert) would come to the finish but in the end, the peloton was stronger.

"We came to the final climbs and I felt good. The team did a perfect job and brought me into a good position. I'm so happy.

"It was not a pure sprint because we rode the last two climbs really hard. It was super hard and hectic on the final climb but I guess I had good legs to press in the end."

Despite Pogacar's claims that he was pushed all the way, it was a battle he seemed to win with ease.

Overnight leader van Aert tried to launch an eventually doomed but rampaging attack through 130km of rolling forest terrain before being caught 15km out.

The Belgian, however, will race today's stage in the green sprint points jersey and has won over many fans for his swashbuckling attitude.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TOUR DE FRANCE

Stage 7: Singtel TV Ch116, 6.55pm