Pogacar powers into Maglia Rosa with Giro stage win

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 2 - San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa - Italy - May 5, 2024 UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar crosses the finish line to win stage 2 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 2 - San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa - Italy - May 5, 2024 UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar celebrates on the podium after winning stage 2 REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 1 - Venaria Reale to Torino - Italy - May 4, 2024 Ineos Grenadiers's Jhonatan Narvaez crosses the finish line to win stage 1 followed by UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Updated
May 05, 2024, 11:42 PM
Published
May 05, 2024, 11:37 PM

Race favourite Tadej Pogacar made light of a mechanical problem to blast into the lead of the Giro d'Italia with victory on the summit finish to the 161km second stage on Sunday.

The Slovenian suffered a puncture at the foot of the steep 11km climb to Santuario di Oropa but he was helped back into the group by his team mates before launching a devastating solo attack.

No one could stay with the UAE Team Emirates rider who poured on the power to win by 27 seconds and take possession of the Maglia Rosa two days into his maiden Giro.

Dani Martinez (BORA-Hansgrohe) was second just ahead of Ineos Grenadiers leader Geraint Thomas. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top