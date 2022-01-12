Pogacar not trying to win 4 big races

PARIS • Tadej Pogacar said on Monday that his plans for the season included four of cycling's five "monuments" but that did not mean he is planning to win everything.

Of the five biggest classics, the 23-year-old Slovenian said he will miss only April's Paris-Roubaix.

But because some of its cobbled roads will be used on the Tour de France this year, he will ride a reconnaissance after the Tour of Flanders, which also has cobbled sections.

"For sure it will help," he said. "Experience is important on the cobbles."

Pogacar has won the last two Tours de France. Last season, he won two monuments, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia, and is ranked No. 1 in road cycling.

"I know that it is impossible to improve every year. For now, I'm still improving and that's my motivation for the years to come," he said.

Pogacar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates, will start his season at the UAE Tour, where he is defending champion, from Feb 20 to 26. He will follow that with three monuments: Milan-San Remo in March and the Tour of Flanders and Liege-Bastogne-Liege in April.

He also plans to ride the Tour de France in July and the Vuelta a Espana in August.

"I will race four monuments this year but that doesn't mean I aim to win them all," he said.

"I probably won't be the leader in Flanders," explained Pogacar, adding that his team had "riders for the classics" such as Matteo Trentin.

Meanwhile, Egan Bernal is targeting a return to the Tour de France this year after Ineos announced on Monday that he had signed a new five-year deal.

Colombia's Bernal, who became the first Latin American Tour de France champion in 2019, was forced to end his 2020 title defence late in the race after suffering a back problem. The 24-year-old sat out last year's Tour after winning the Giro d'Italia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE