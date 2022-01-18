Pocari winner donates prizes

National middle-distance runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah's 2.4km time of 6min 52.97sec at the Pocari Sweat Run on Jan 8 not only earned him a new national best, but also a long list of prizes that included $700 cash, 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat and vouchers for 700 packets of chicken rice.

His feat at the Home of Athletics in Kallang generated plenty of buzz online, with the video of his race viewed over 37,000 times on Facebook. He finished ahead of Gurkha Subas Gurung (6:54.53) and top distance runner Soh Rui Yong (6:55.50), who held the previous best of 6:53.18.

Many were also curious about what Jeevaneesh would do with his prizes.

The 28-year-old runner told The Straits Times that he plans to give the vouchers for 300 packets of chicken rice to his friends and family, with the remaining 400 to be distributed via a donation drive.

He said: "I am working together with four of my neighbours and am in discussion with the chicken rice shop owner on the details of the drive."

Named "Operation Chicken Rice", the donation drive will see the vouchers split between a few groups of beneficiaries - 100 vouchers to Majulah Belanja, an initiative targeted at migrant workers, 100 to the healthcare workers at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Intensive Care Unit and the remaining 200 to the occupants of selected one-room rental flats in Ang Mo Kio.

He also received 30 cartons of Pocari Sweat, which he said would benefit him in his training as he typically consumes four to five bottles a week. He also plans to share it with his teammates.

The sports massage vouchers, Under Armour products and gym membership will also be distributed to his friends and teammates.

The cash prize of $700 will be used to defray his training expenses such as his coaching fees, travel expenses and post-training recovery. He currently trains with Steven Quek, head coach (distance running) of ActiveSG Athletics Club, and is gearing up for the 1,500m at the May 12-23 SEA Games in Hanoi.

He last competed at the biennial event in 2015, when he finished eighth in the 5,000m in 16:14.75.

Jeevaneesh said: "Last year, I ran a timing of 4:02 (in the 1,500m), which is my personal best so my target now is to run below that. I am looking at a timing of below 3:75."