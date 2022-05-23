PM Lee praises team for fine show

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Team Singapore on their "impressive" showing at the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.

Singapore will return home with 47 gold, 46 silver and 71 bronze medals. The total haul is their third-best showing at an away SEA Games, behind only Kuala Lumpur (58 golds) in 2017 and the Philippines (53) in 2019.

In a Facebook post yesterday evening, Mr Lee wrote: "Our athletes brought home an impressive 164 medals.

"But beyond the medals, they have set numerous new records and personal bests, and gained valuable experience."

Addressing the 424-strong contingent, which included 245 debutants, he added: "Your hard work, sacrifices and perseverance have certainly paid off. Thank you for flying our flag high, and giving it your all! We are proud of all of you!"

The Hanoi Games, which had been delayed a year owing to the pandemic, will close officially today, but yesterday marked the final day of competition.