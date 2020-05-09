Players may be 'signing away rights'

BERN • Brendan Schwab, the executive director of the World Players' Association, has called for greater protection for athletes following research from German and Italian scientists that they are at greater risk of contracting the coronavirus.

The study, produced last month by immunologists and lung specialists based at institutes in Berlin, Rome and Verona, claimed that elite athletes are more likely to inhale virus particles and direct them to the lower areas of their lungs due to strenuous exercise.

"We have seen some research that athletes may be particularly vulnerable to serious symptoms," said Schwab, whose union represents around 85,000 athletes, including many who play in the National Basketball Association, rugby, European football and Australian Rules football.

"The virus may get deep into the lungs. It is a virus that can cause severe damage not only to the lungs but other organs and athletes need to be at a very high level of health and fitness in order to be able to preserve their careers."

He said that while players were willing to take a calculated risk to resume their sporting careers, since social distancing rules cannot be adhered to in most sports, it should not be at any cost.

Some players were also being asked to sign away rights that would normally give them legal and financial protection should they fall ill, according to Schwab.

"We are concerned that some sports bodies are trying to place the economic and legal risk of contracting the disease onto players and that is something which we think should not be tolerated," he said.

The Australian said that if players signed away their rights, they could be denied "the basic economic and legal protection which should go along with being injured or otherwise ill in the ordinary course of work".

Schwab added that, by taking part in contact sports, the "players themselves are being asked to do something which is inherently risky and inherently contrary to all of the health information that is being given".

"Player health and safety should be not be something which is negotiable because of the economic pressure sport is under at the moment," said the head of the global union.

Player representatives are also said to be exploring whether insurance policies could be declared null and void should their clients contract a potentially career-threatening illness after playing again, despite being aware of the risks.

Stating an example during an interview with Sky Sports, former Liverpool and Tottenham director of football Damien Comolli said: "Assume the Premier League restarts and (a player) catches the virus and then dies or gets severe lung damage and can't play football any more, what's going to happen?"

Schwab believes that competitions which restart early, such as Germany's Bundesliga, had a special responsibility in ensuring that players' safety is not compromised.

"We were very impressed by the comments of Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer who was saying that, yes this is a leadership example, we as players have to step up to the mark," he said.

"And, when it comes to health and safety, the leagues and the governing bodies need to do the same."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE