Players call for trimmed IPL term

NEW DELHI • Players are putting pressure on cricket authorities to plan a shortened Twenty20 Indian Premier League (IPL) later in the year to "kick-start" the country's economy after the coronavirus lockdown ends.

The world's richest cricket tournament has been postponed until April 15, which coincides with the end of India's 21-day nationwide shutdown to halt the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

But with the number of cases and deaths rising - as of yesterday, India had over 3,500 cases and 99 deaths - coupled with the closure of borders and ban on international flights, few believe any sport will be possible in the sub-continent for at least three months.

"Let's say July-August is the earliest," Kevin Pietersen, the former England captain, told broadcaster Star Sports. "I do truly believe the IPL should happen. Every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL."

The South Africa-born retired batsman also suggested the eight-team tournament, which features stars like England vice-captain Ben Stokes, Australia's David Warner and India captain Virat Kohli, be shortened from its normal eight-week duration and staged behind closed doors.

"There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans," he said. "And the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks.

"The fans need to understand they can't watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future."

The IPL is a huge revenue earner for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is estimated to generate more than US$11 billion (S$15.82 billion) for the Indian economy. Chinese mobile phone brand Vivo paid US$330 million to be its top sponsor for five seasons until 2022.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar also backed Pietersen's claims that its resumption would provide a much-needed shot in the arm for the country's ailing economy.

"The moment we get clearances from all the authorities that matter, the IPL should happen, only because it will kick-start the economy," said the cricketer-turned-commentator. "Because when you talk about the IPL it's not just about the Mumbai Indians, or a (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni or a Kohli, there are a lot of people who are making their livelihood through the IPL."

Stokes has voiced their eagerness to play again once it is safe to do so and Australia's Pat Cummins shared the same sentiments, saying "everyone's still really keen for it to all go ahead".

However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly offered a word of caution, conceding the league will be a "truncated" affair, if it happens at all.

While Covid-19 means nothing is for certain, it looks increasingly likely sports fans will have to get used to the new normal of not being able to watch their heroes live, even if the contagion tapers off.

It will be a "different" feeling for Australia coach Justin Langer if his team have to play in empty stadiums for the near future, but he still felt "there's value" as his players could still entertain via TV or radio.

On how the crisis has changed his outlook, he said: "We'll never, ever, ever take for granted how lucky we are, ever again. We are so lucky in what we do."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS