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Play padel for free at Gardens by the Bay from Sept 19 to Oct 11

(From left) Community player Nate Wong, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Syed Harun Alhabsyi, national padel player Lim Han Ren and community player Celine Khoo having a game of padel at Gardens by the Bay on Sept 18.

SINGAPORE – Padel court bookings in Singapore can cost between $90 and $100 an hour, a high price tag that national player Lim Han Ren believes is impeding the sport’s growth here.

Hence, the 34-year-old was pleased when two sheltered courts – which will be free for public use from Sept 19 to Oct 11 – were unveiled at the West Lawn of Gardens by the Bay on Sept 18 as part of an event called Padel at the Gardens, a collaboration between investment bank UBS and Gardens by the Bay.

Bookings open at 8am on Sept 19 on a first-come, first-served basis, with equipment available for rental. Interested participants can book their slots via www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/padel or through the Playtomic app.

“This is actually a very nice set-up, sheltered courts are definitely a plus point in Singapore, especially given the rainy weather that we typically have,” said Lim.

This project is also part of UBS’ regional Padel Series, which has brought padel events to Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. Gardens by the Bay is the series’ first South-east Asian stop.

National padel player Lim Han Ren playing padel at Padel at the Gardens on Sept 18. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Lim, who played tennis for over 20 years before picking up padel two years ago, hopes the free courts will attract more people to play the sport.

He said: “This set-up here is a big draw because this is free for everyone for the next three weeks, which will definitely help encourage more people to pick up the sport.

“It definitely will help get the ball rolling right now, and possibly the next step is the more courts you have in Singapore, the chance of the prices coming down will be much higher.”

Conrad Huber, managing director at UBS Global Wealth Management Asia-Pacific, said the initiative reflected the bank’s Craft of Sport platform, which has also brought Formula 1 driver George Russell, golfer Sergio Garcia and football icon Thierry Henry to Singapore for youth-focused sporting engagements.

He said: “By creating this shared public space, we hope to create meaningful opportunities for people to connect through shared passions, while supporting our broader commitment to promoting longevity, health and well-being in the communities where we live and work.”

Gardens by the Bay chief operations officer Ong Kian Ann said: “Sporting events bring the community together, and this is a vital part of what we do at Gardens by the Bay.

“As the people’s garden, we have a lively, year-round calendar of community events for people to gather and bond amidst nature.

“We are delighted to partner with UBS to bring its renowned Craft of Sport experience to Singapore and introduce padel to our local community. Set against the backdrop of the Supertrees, this collaboration opens up the fast-growing sport to a wider audience, giving more people the chance to experience it for themselves.”

People playing padel at Padel at the Gardens with the Supertrees in the background on Sept 18. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Padel is a racket sport combining elements of tennis and squash played on an enclosed court, and has grown rapidly worldwide.

According to the International Padel Federation, more than 38 million people play the sport across over 170 countries, with participation projected to exceed 105 million by 2030.