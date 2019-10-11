Play behind closed doors if needed: Townsend

YOKOHAMA • Typhoon Hagibis has already wrecked havoc on the scheduling for the Rugby World Cup although the storm has yet to make landfall, but Scotland coach Gregor Townsend remains hopeful that their crucial Pool A clash with Japan will be played.

Organisers yesterday took the unprecedented step of cancelling the England-France match - both teams had already reached the knockout phase - and the New Zealand-Italy game tomorrow because of the expected destructive effects of the typhoon, which is said to be the fiercest this year.

An official from the Japan Meteorological Agency told Reuters that the storm is set to hit Tokyo and its surrounding areas, including Yokohama tomorrow, warning that "people should prepare for torrential rain, fierce winds and high waves" and "it will have a grave impact".

And there have been major repercussions, with Italy now officially eliminated from the event, having finished third behind the All Blacks and South Africa in Pool B.

While Italy had only a slim chance of qualifying - they needed to not only beat the world champions for the first time but also gain a bonus point - skipper Sergio Parisse hit out at the "ridiculous" decision before asking why "there was no Plan B".

"If New Zealand needed four or five points against us, it would not have been cancelled," he said. "Everyone might think being cancelled counts for nothing because we'd have lost anyway, but we deserved to be respected as a team."

Townsend is, however, confident the same fate will not befall his team, calling on Cup officials "to do all they can to ensure that it is (played), even if it is behind closed doors".

Claiming that he had been told "things can change" if a force majeure is declared under "exceptional circumstances", he said: "We believe that the game hasn't been cancelled because the weather will be better on Sunday.

"That's what we have to put faith in, that they have made that call with a lot of certainty."

A decision will not be made until the morning of the game, with hosts Japan, who have won all three games, needing to draw with or beat Scotland for the first time in eight Tests to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time, unless the Irish fail to overcome Samoa tomorrow.

REUTERS