Plans for fans still fluid, say organisers

TOKYO • Organisers warned yesterday that they were prepared to hold the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors as virus cases rise, leaving ticket holders in limbo just three weeks before the July 23 opening ceremony.

It came the day after Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga also said that empty venues remain a possibility at the pandemic-postponed Games.

Organisers decided last month to set a limit of 10,000 domestic fans, or half of each venue's capacity, for Olympic events. But a rebound in Covid-19 cases in Tokyo has sparked fears that spectators could spread infections, with the government expected to extend anti-virus measures covering the capital.

"The infection situation changes on a day-to-day basis, and it's still unclear what the situation will look like," Games president Seiko Hashimoto said. "But from Tokyo 2020's perspective, having no spectators is an option so that we can be prepared for whatever the situation may be."

Local media reports said Olympic chiefs would meet next Thursday to discuss the matter.

Acknowledging the "inconvenience and concern" among fans who have already bought tickets, Ms Hashimoto pledged to make a decision "quickly".

Japan's virus outbreak has been comparatively mild, with around 14,800 deaths, but experts warn another wave of cases could stretch medical services. Cases have been rising since a state of emergency was lifted last month and replaced with softer restrictions, which allow up to 5,000 spectators at sporting events.

Those measures are set to expire on July 11, but the government is expected to extend them as early as next week - meaning they could still be in place when the Games open on July 23.

Ms Hashimoto said any decision would be taken in line with government policy.

"It's not that we are determined to have spectators regardless of the situation," she said. "We will follow the government standards. Unless it's safe and secure, we cannot allow spectators."

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily reported yesterday that spectators could be barred from events held in the evening or in large venues, citing unnamed sources.

