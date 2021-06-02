Plans for Covid-free local fans mooted

TOKYO • Japan is preparing to hold next month's Olympics with some spectators present, even as experts warn it would be difficult to stage the Games unless the pace of coronavirus infections falls in Tokyo, according to media reports.

Organisers are planning to let domestic fans, who would be required to provide a negative Covid-19 test or a vaccination certificate, attend the events, TV Asahi said yesterday.

Fans from overseas are not allowed and an official decision on whether there will be a local crowd and in what capacity will be made later this month.

The presence of fans will be crucial in helping men's tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic decide if he will participate at the July 23-Aug 8 Games.

The Serb said on Monday: "I'm planning to play the Olympic Games for now. As I heard, there's going to be some crowd, local crowd from Japan only. As I understand, 20 per cent, 30 per cent of the capacity.

"If they change something, if there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now, I am planning to go and I'm very excited about that."

However, Roger Federer, whose trophy cabinet is missing only an Olympic singles gold medal, is on the fence about flying to Tokyo, saying: "I don't know, I feel two ways... It needs to make sense for me, my team, my family, my country. I'm still waiting to see how things are going to develop the next couple of weeks and month."

One athlete who will definitely not be in Tokyo will be Spanish badminton player Carolina Marin, the defending women's singles champion.

She has torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in her left knee. The 27-year-old will undergo surgery in the coming days after suffering the injury during a training session last week.

"This is another blow that I have to deal with, but I will certainly be back," she wrote on social media.

SPECTATORS WANTED If there's not going to be any crowd, then I'll consider if I want to go or not. Right now, I am planning to go and I'm very excited about that. NOVAK DJOKOVIC, tennis world No. 1, on playing at the Olympics.

The three-time world champion also ruptured the ACL in her right knee in 2019 and missed that year's world championships.

Marin became European champion for the fifth consecutive time last month and was viewed as one of Spain's top medal candidates in Japan. She beat India's P.V. Sindhu in the 2016 Olympic final in Rio.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS,

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE