Plan to foil Thais a success

Singapore dominated Thailand to win the men's foil team gold yesterday in a 45-26 victory that had been set in motion the night before.

Kevin Chan, 21, said: "We sat together thinking about the different opponents we had faced in the individual competition. So we prepared very well and did it together.

"We knew we would have someone cover our backs no matter what, so we were very confident."

This teamwork was on display throughout the final, with Darren Tan, Chan, Jet Ng and Joshua Lim jumping, roaring and pumping their fists at almost every point as each took their turn on the piste.

Team events were not contested in Kuala Lumpur 2017, which could explain why the team treasured the experience this time.

Individual bronze medallist Lim, explaining their fervent reactions, said: "The team event is different from the individual match. Every point serves as encouragement to keep fighting no matter whether you're losing or winning."

At the World Trade Centre in Manila, it was only in the third bout that they allowed the Thais to get off the mark but, at 12-1, they conceded six points in a row.

The gap was down to within three in the fourth bout, but Singapore pulled away once more against a team that included individual champion Chornnasun Mayakarn.

There was no looking back for the 2015 champions as they clinched the country's fourth fencing gold of these Games, after which they were inundated with photo requests by local spectators.

The other three titles came from the women - individual and team foil, and individual epee.

Earlier yesterday, Victoria Lim, Cheryl Lim, individual epee champion Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and Rebecca Ong had to settle for a team silver, after losing their slim lead in the eighth and penultimate bout and the final 45-39 to the Philippines.

It was the women epee team's best finish since 1989, matching the result of Choy Fong Leng, Teo Ah Heok and Chan Lai Yong.

Victoria, 30, said: "We're very happy to make history but we were really hoping to go one better. We're both very proud (but) it hurts a bit."