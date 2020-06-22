Pioneer sailor set course for success

Lock Hong Kit, one of Singapore's sailing pioneers, died on Saturday of prostate cancer. He was 74.

Along with others like Julian Yeo, James Tham and Tan Tee Suan, Lock paved the way for many generations of local sailors.

He won two medals - a gold in 1973 and bronze in 1975 - at the South-east Asian peninsular (Seap) Games and a gold medal at the 1983 SEA Games. He also competed in six classes at international regattas.

Tan, who won a bronze with Lock in the Fireball class at the Seap Games in Bangkok, said: "He's a great person and a very good friend. He was someone who was very knowledgeable and kept himself informed. This is a big loss for the sailing community."

The duo had picked up sailing as a recreational activity in their late 20s. The school teachers went on to represent Singapore. Lock was also the team manager and coach at several major Games, including the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima.

Hailing him as the sport's "pioneer generation", veteran sports administrator and former national sailor Ng Ser Miang said: "He shared the joy of sailing with youth and coached many of our national sailors and inspired them to become champions.

"He was well respected internationally for his integrity and strength of character. More than that he was a friend, a sailing father and a loving husband. He shall be sadly missed by all of us."

Lock leaves behind his wife Molly Tan, daughters Joanne and Julie and three grandchildren.

Even when he was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, Joanne said that Lock still tried to be independent and not worry those around him. When he was admitted to Sengkang General Hospital on June 6, he was still reassuring his family over video call.

Joanne, a former national sailor, said: "He's been the pillar of support in the family and has given us a fantastic life. My sister and I are mothers, but he was still our confidant."

Para-sailor Jovin Tan, who was coached by Lock for about seven years, remembers him as a strict, no-nonsense coach, but also a friend he could turn to.

At the International Association for Disabled Sailing Two-Person Keelboat World Championship in Singapore in 2008, Lock booked a room for Tan and his sister, who was his caregiver, at SAF Yacht Club Changi so that he would not have to travel too far to compete.

He said: "I learnt a lot of things from him and I always looked up to him. He had an open heart to accept us and took the effort to learn about what we could do and couldn't do."

Three-time Olympian Siew Shaw Her recalls how he would look forward to meeting Lock, who would greet him with a pack of cold beer after his races, using that as motivation while he was on the water.

The six-time SEA Games gold medallist said: "He's so sharp that he's able to point out the things that make a lot of difference to your development. He was also good at handling a team with two different personalities. He's the most instrumental person who has brought me my success."