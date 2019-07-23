Pinot could be the toast of France in open race

PARIS • About all anyone can very happily agree on is that this year's Tour de France is the most thrillingly open race in years, perhaps decades going back to 1989 when Greg LeMond beat Laurent Fignon in Paris by eight seconds.

After that, the arguments start, a case of picking your winner out of Thibaut Pinot, defending champion Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, Steven Kruijswijk, and that is without a mention of the suddenly fragile race leader, Julian Alaphilippe.

A Chris Froome-less Tour has become one of the most spectacular, the absence of the four-time champion opening up possibilities that shift with every acceleration.

Pinot is making the most dramatic and decisive of those to give France real hope of a first homegrown champion in 34 years.

His country craves a winner and will surely invest its faith now in him. Alaphilippe still has a lead of 1min 35sec after Stage 15, but the grimace of pain on his face on the final climb through rain to Prat d'Albis told not only of his suffering but everyone else's renewed hope.

Every second of uphill hell for the Frenchman, who briefly collapsed exhausted over a barrier at the summit after revealing the first cracks in his remarkable campaign, brought encouragement to his rivals.

Full of energy and panache for so long, Alaphilippe was almost draped wearily over a table at the post-stage press conference.

His words and body language had changed. "It's not a surprise I am starting to struggle," he said. "I have received the image of a potential winner but I remain realistic, with the gradients we have ahead.

"Today, nothing changes for me. It changes for Pinot. The third week suits him. If I lose the yellow jersey, I would like that Pinot takes it."

It sounded like resignation though, in this race, nothing can be discounted. With a rest day yesterday, a sprint stage and a rolling 200km before the mighty Alps, he can have a much-needed breather.

But the way the other contenders, including Thomas, left him on that final climb felt like a preview of what is to come when the race returns to the mountains, even if he did limit the time damage.

Ineos sports director Nicolas Portal said Thomas' non-reaction to Pinot's attack was all part of the plan, even though Bernal and Thomas lost 24 and 55 seconds respectively as the duo's team leadership tussle is still up in the air.

Added Thomas: "It's kind of a difficult one, tactics-wise, because I wanted to go, I had the legs to go but I wasn't going to chase down Egan with the guys in the wheel."

With those three huge days in the Alps, the strongest case can probably be made for Pinot who, for the second day running, soared up the Pyrenean mountains and the general classification. In two days, he has gained 1:32 on Alaphilippe and 1:41 on Thomas.

He has the strongest climbing legs to allow France to dream that the years of British domination are over, yet it is Thomas who remains Alaphilippe's closest pursuer.

However, with a week to go, there are only 39 seconds between second and the sixth place of Emanuel Buchmann, and this has been such an unpredictable Tour that Simon Yates' second-stage win on Sunday seemed like a footnote.

Alaphilippe should remain in yellow, at least it seems until Thursday and then it should all kick off, with more dramatic twists expected.

THE TIMES, LONDON, REUTERS