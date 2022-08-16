Pinheiro, Saifudin, Seow and Beuzelin suspended

RACE 1, SUNDAY

Apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow pleaded guilty to careless riding on Auspicious Day.

Approaching the 1,000m mark, she permitted her mount to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Alexander, who checked.

As she has been engaged to ride this Sunday, she was suspended from Aug 22 to Sept 3, which covers two Singapore race days.

Jockey Bernardo Pinheiro was suspended for one Singapore race day after pleading guilty to careless riding on Knight Love.

Passing the 100m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in, when not clear of Mr Big Brother, who was crowded, steadied and lost the running he was entitled to.

Mr Big Brother was then carried in onto Runminderbinderrun, who was also crowded.

Pinheiro is also riding this Sunday, so he will miss the following Sunday's meeting.

RACE 8

Jockey Saifudin Ismail pleaded guilty to careless riding on Twelfth Night.

Near the 1,200m mark, he permitted his mount to shift in, when insufficiently clear of Top Field, who checked.

Saifudin was suspended from Aug 29 to Sept 10 (two Singapore race days).

This penalty will be served consecutively following the completion of his suspension from Aug 15 to 28.

Pinheiro pleaded guilty to a charge in that, after riding Nordic Gem, who finished eighth, he returned to scale 1kg more than the declared weight that he weighed out.

There was no evidence to suggest that he had or attempted to deceive the clerk of scales when weighing. When considering the penalty, the stewards took into account the nature of the charge, guilty plea and his record.

Pinheiro was fined $500.

RACE 11

Jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin pleaded guilty to careless riding on Celavi.

Near the 1,000m mark, he made insufficient effort to prevent his mount from shifting in, when not clear of Hongkong Great, who checked.

As Beuzelin has been engaged to ride this Sunday, his suspension will be from Aug 22 to 28, which covers one Singapore race day.