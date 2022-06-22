Pinheiro on Tiger Roar

A Brazilian makes way for another aboard Tiger Roar in the $150,000 Group 2 Stewards' Cup (1,600m) this Sunday.

After Manoel Nunes had to give up the plum ride due to injury, it is Bernardo Pinheiro who will fill in for his compatriot.

Nunes will be out of action for a while after he fractured his neck in a race fall from Alqantur in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on Saturday.

Tiger Roar's trainer, Michael Clements, said he did not really have to work the phones to quickly find a replacement.

"Most jockeys already had rides. After talking with the owners, we picked Bernardo," he said.

"He's never ridden for us, but I was happy with how he rode, not at only his recent meeting, but at his previous meetings as well."

A winner of over 520 races, Pinheiro, 26, begins a five-month stint this week, one month after he opened his Singapore account on his fourth pitstop visit with a double on Kranji Mile day.

He scored on the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Pennywise and Jason Lim-trained Sky Eye.

"He's a young guy with a lot of energy about him. He just came off a successful stint in Dubai, which is a competitive arena, where he finished fourth on the log," said Clements.

"He'll be getting on Tiger Roar for some light work this week."

Clements said the son of Wandjina has thrived since his first-up win on June 4.

"He's great. He's come through the run very well," he said.

"He's bright in himself. I was happy with his trial last week.

"I would have preferred to get another run into him prior to running over the mile, but the programme didn't suit leading up to Sunday's race.

"I'm still as happy as I can be with him going into Sunday."

Michael Lee