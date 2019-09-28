Ping Pong Surprise

Like the name suggests, Ping Pong bounced from a best-forgotten debut run to spring a big surprise second-up at Kranji last night.

At his first-up outing on Aug 11, the Donna Logan-trained three-year-old New Zealand-bred travelled last of 14 for most of the way in a Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m before beating four home. He had leading apprentice jockey WH Kok astride.

In a similar grade race with an extra 200m in Race 2 last night, the chestnut gelding travelled around midfield and moved up in the straight to score in a thrilling four-way finish. This time, he had jockey Alysha Collett astride.

The New Zealand lass returned to the winner's circle as proud as a peacock - her mother Judy was on hand to witness her victory.

"Alysha's mummy is here, and I think she tried really hard just to make it happen for mum," said Logan.

"I am really happy to have Alysha ride a winner for me. We've tried very hard for a long time, but she gave a 10-out-of-10 ride tonight."

On Ping Pong, Logan said: "We like the horse until we saw the barrier draw. It really scared me.

"We think the horse has got a lot of ability but we've been worried about the barrier draw."

Ping Pong was balloted Gate 10 at declaration time on Wednesday, but jumped from Gate 8 last night after both the reserves failed to start.

With his poor debut, in which he raced greenly and finished 141/4 lengths behind the winner, it was no surprise Ping Pong was friendless in the betting. He rewarded the adventurous with a $239 payout.

He beat the $14 favourite Mr Alejandro by a neck. Another neck away was Meryl, who was a just nose ahead of Strong N Powerful.

Meryl, a $199 shot who paid a thumping $48 for a place, crossed in from her wide berth to lead. The filly was joined by Logan's other runner, Glorious Victory, at the 1,000m mark but pulled ahead again shortly after.

Mr Alejandro and Ping Pong were abreast turning for home, with four horses in front. Mr Alejandro went through a narrow split between horses, while Collett went for the inside for a clearer run.

As the pair dug deep to go after the stubborn Meryl, Strong N Powerful came from the clouds to join in the fray. Ping Pong got the verdict in the tight photo-finish.

Collett reckoned the step-up in trip and the rain that came before the races helped the Shatin Ping Pong Racing Stable-owned horse.

"The jump to 1,400m and a bit of rain really helped this horse's cause. He just wants a bit of sting out of it," she said.

On her mother's presence, she said with a smile: "I think that will keep her happy."

Collett celebrated a double on Grand Koonta, who beat the much-vaunted Bold Thruster in Race 7.