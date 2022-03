It took Kimberly Lim and Cecilia Low less than seven days to become Singapore's first sailors to qualify for the medal race at the Olympics last year, but their first steps to making history in Tokyo began seven years ago.

They joined forces in 2015, with the goal of qualifying for the 2016 Rio Games. But they faced a steep learning curve as they struggled to master a new boat - the 49erFX class was new to them - and figure out a campaign strategy.