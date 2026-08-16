Pickleball boom arrives in Japan amid push to add sport to 2032 Olympics

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There has been a push to include pickleball at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.

KYODO – Pickleball has recently been finding a home among Japanese players, growing over sevenfold domestically in the past year, with Tokyo hosting its first Tour Asia games in July as enthusiasts push for its inclusion as an Olympic sport.

Originally created in the United States, pickleball involves using a paddle to hit a perforated, plastic ball across a net on a court the same size as those used for badminton.

About 24.3 million people play the game in the US . Japan lags with about 330,000, according to domestic media specialising in pickleball, but numbers have jumped more than sevenfold in the past year.

Professional Pickleball Association Tour Asia held in Tachikawa, western Tokyo, in early July drew around 100 professional and more than 300 amateur pickleball players from the US and Asia.

The final match attracted large crowds, including Princess Hisako, widow of Prince Takamado.

“I think we can create a wave in Japan if we’re able to show how fun the game is,” said Yuta Funemizu, who triumphed in the men’s doubles final.

Two Japanese pickleball associations merged and began operating in April as the Pickleball Japan Federation, mirroring global moves to unify organisations amid a push to include the sport at the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane, Australia.

The federation was accepted into the Japan Sport Association in June.

“The merger unified the rules, philosophy and tournament format, which will create ties with municipalities and schools,” said Rika Riordan, chairperson of the Pickleball Japan Federation.

While the sport has seen an uptake in Japan, lovers of the sport still struggle with the lack of courts. KYODO NEWS