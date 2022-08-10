Piastri case could end up in High Court: Alpine boss

LONDON • Alpine could seek millions in compensation at the London High Court if reserve Oscar Piastri refuses to race for them next season, team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Reuters on Monday.

The team announced last week the highly rated Australian was their replacement for two-time Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso next year, only for the 21-year-old to rule it out, throwing their plans into disarray.

McLaren, who are competing with Alpine for fourth in this year's championship, have reportedly told compatriot Daniel Ricciardo he is being dropped for Piastri, last year's Formula Two champion.

With Piastri so far refusing to budge from his stance, Szafnauer said all the indications from their base in Paris were that Alpine are gearing up for a legal battle once F1's month-long break is over.

"Going to the High Court is over 90 per cent certain, that's what we'll do," he added.

The American said he contacted F1's Contract Recognition Board (CRB) last week but that avenue might not be sufficient to resolve the matter.

"If the CRB says, 'Your licence is only valid at Alpine', and then he (Piastri) says, 'That's great but I'm never driving for them, I'll just sit out a year', then you've got to go to the High Court for compensation," said Szafnauer.

There has been speculation that the two teams will ultimately come to an understanding that could see Ricciardo return to Alpine, his employer before McLaren.

Alpine have spent heavily on preparing Piastri for F1, with independent tests and thousands of kilometres in last year's car including one at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

An F1 power unit alone costs around €1.75 million (S$2.47 million) and there is also the expense of a dedicated test team of mechanics and engineers, and Alpine intend to recoup those costs if they lose Piastri.

"We haven't sat down with the accountants to figure out everything we've spent. We will have to do that if we go to the High Court," said Szafnauer.

He also revealed Piastri had signed a letter of intent agreement with Alpine last November, which set out the path to a race debut next year, with the deal including the possibility of being loaned to another team for a year.

The legal argument will likely revolve around potential loopholes. Piastri had looked set for a year at Williams before Alonso declared earlier this month he would join Aston Martin next season, sending the driver market into a spin.

On the Spaniard's impending departure, Szafnauer insisted he had no issues with the veteran leaving but he had expected Piastri to show integrity and loyalty.

Meanwhile, Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton said he had to turn down an offer to feature as a fighter pilot in Tom Cruise's hit movie, Top Gun: Maverick, because of his F1 commitments.

The seven-time world champion told Vanity Fair that turning down the Hollywood star was "the most upsetting call that I think I've ever had".

REUTERS