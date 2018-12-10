Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon 2018

Photo finish

ST Photos: Gavin Foo and Lim Yaohui
The pick of the pictures at the biggest running event in town

Some 30,000 participants pounded the roads in the downtown area, including Robinson Road. Camaraderie, love and respect at the finish: Lim Baoying, the top local female finisher, helping rival Rachel See when the latter came in second two minutes later; a couple kissing after a job well done together, "Batman" congratulating a runner dressed in more regular attire. Two elite wheelchair athletes wishing each other well as they line up at the start in front of the main marathon participants. A runner in a Snowman costume complete with bowler hat gets into the Christmas spirit early and gives much-needed respite to others.

