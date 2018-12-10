Photo finish

Some 30,000 participants pounded the roads in the downtown area, including Robinson Road. Camaraderie, love and respect at the finish: Lim Baoying, the top local female finisher, helping rival Rachel See when the latter came in second two minutes later; a couple kissing after a job well done together, "Batman" congratulating a runner dressed in more regular attire. Two elite wheelchair athletes wishing each other well as they line up at the start in front of the main marathon participants. A runner in a Snowman costume complete with bowler hat gets into the Christmas spirit early and gives much-needed respite to others.