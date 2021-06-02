Phoenix Force show ability to catch fire

Team Phoenix Force proved to be a force to be reckoned with when they claimed the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) title on Sunday.

At Marina Bay Sands, the six-man team became the first team from Thailand to win the competition, scoring 113 points, with 48 kills, to take home the US$500,000 (S$660,000) top prize. Finishing second were Team Loud, who had 77 points, while Team Silence (73) rounded off the podium. There were 18 teams from 11 regions in total.

The US$2 million competition was organised around Garena Free Fire, an online battle royale game in which up to 50 players are deployed on an island and have to scavenge for weapons and equipment to eliminate the other contestants until the last man or last team is left standing.

The Thai team also managed to pick up the Most Valuable Player prize for Piyapon "TheCruz" Boonchuay after he recorded 23 kills throughout the tournament.

Team Phoenix Force's results surpassed their expectations, with Piyapon saying: "I thought we could make it to the top three, but we ended up becoming the champions."

Aekkachai Kaewkong, who coached Phoenix Force, said: "I am very happy. Words can't express how happy I am. There's no other emotion but happiness."

He also congratulated the team and said he was proud of them because they made "zero mistakes" and "did very well".

According to Esports Charts, the Finals made history as it hit a peak of 5.4 million concurrent viewers, excluding Chinese platforms.

"FFWS 2021 SG's peak concurrent viewership figure of 5.4 million more than doubles 2019's World Series record (of two million)," it said.

The event "delivered record viewership across multiple platforms", with round one boasting "the highest peak viewership of any e-sports match in history, excluding Chinese platforms", according to Esports Charts.