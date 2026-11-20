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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 18, 2026 New Zealand's Glenn Phillips celebrates after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

Nov 20 - Glenn Phillips joined batting partner Henry Nicholls on a century before India broke their 216-run stand but New Zealand batted on to reach 317-6 at lunch on the second day of the first test in Wellington on Friday.

• Phillips, who resumed on 94, took a nasty blow to the helmet from Akash Deep's throw at the stumps before securing his second test century with three runs through the covers about 20 minutes into play.

• It was a second consecutive test century for the all-rounder, who scored his first against England at The Oval earlier this year.

• Phillips scored 118 before seamer Deep (2-45) took him out in more conventional fashion with a peach of a delivery that moved away from the bat and hit the top of the off stump.

• Nicholls batted through the session, adding 33 runs to his overnight tally to reach 146 not out at the break. All-rounder Nathan Smith was unbeaten on 13 at lunch.

• Jasprit Bumrah, who took three wickets on day one, thought he had dismissed Nicholls with a yorker but video revealed the batter had hit the ball into the ground before it flew to the catcher in the slips.

• New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy

• India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

• The second and final test in Christchurch starts on November 27 REUTERS