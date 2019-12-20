Philippines now eyeing 2030 Asiad

MANILA • The staging of the recent 30th SEA Games was just the beginning of bigger things to come for the Philippines.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino on Tuesday confirmed plans to bid to host the 2030 Asian Games.

"We're now concentrating on our qualifiers for the Olympics. We still have time until May for those who want to qualify," he said.

"We're also focused on the 2021 (SEA Games) and then, 2022 Asian Games. Next week, I will be bidding for the 2030 (Asiad) in Jakarta."

Three other countries - Qatar, Uzbekistan and India - have also expressed an interest in staging the 2030 Asiad.

According to Olympic news website insidethegames.biz, it is "not yet clear when the Olympic Council of Asia will select its preferred host of the 2030 Asian Games", but a decision could come as early as next year.

The Asian Games had only been staged in the Philippines once in 1954, but Tolentino, 55, believes his nation is more than capable of playing host to the event again.

"We're going to study it. It's going to be a long process. We have 10 years to prepare.

"The good thing is our workforce, volunteers already have the experience," he added.

This year's SEA Games - the biggest ever with 56 sports - got off on the wrong foot with logistical issues, including travel chaos and insufficient food for athletes.

There was also Typhoon Kammuri, which wreaked havoc on large swathes of the country.

But the biennial regional Games ended on a high note with the Philippines cruising to their first overall title since 2005 after winning 387 medals, 149 of which were gold.

Singapore finished sixth, with 53 golds out of 167 in total.

"This (accomplishment) will not be repeated unless we host again," added Tolentino, who declared the Games a "rousing success" at the closing ceremony on Dec 11.

THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK