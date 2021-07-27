Philippines lift first Olympic gold

TOKYO • Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history yesterday when she became the first athlete from the Philippines to win an Olympic gold medal.

The 30-year-old, who won the silver at the 2016 Rio Games, realised her dream in the women's 55kg class at the Tokyo International Forum, smashing her personal best to see off world-record holder Liao Qiuyun, with the Chinese settling for second place.

With Liao setting a target of 223kg, just 4kg shy of her own world record, Diaz was faced with a final clean and jerk of 127kg to win - 5kg more than she had ever achieved in competition.

But with a massive effort, she hoisted the Olympic record weight and the tears of joy began to flow even before she dropped the bar to the floor after a triumphant effort.

"It's unbelievable, it's a dream, come true," said Diaz, whose tears flowed freely as she saluted her flag and sang the national anthem on the podium.

"I want to say to the young generation in the Philippines, 'You can have this dream of gold, too.' This is how I started and finally I was able to do it."

Diaz was already assured a place in her country's sporting folklore as the only woman to win an Olympic medal when she broke their 20-year medal drought five years ago.

Determined to go a step further, the Philippines Air Force regular spent the last 11/2 years training in exile in Malaysia because of Covid-19 restrictions ahead of her fourth and probably final Games.

"I'm looking forward to going back home to the Philippines to be with my family because I really miss them," said Diaz. "I'm looking forward now to enjoy my life after so many sacrifices."

She became her country's top trending topic on Twitter, upstaging President Rodrigo Duterte's final State of the Nation address.

"Congratulations, Sgt Hidilyn Diaz!" tweeted the Armed Forces of the Philippines, while Vice-President Leni Robredo said: "Big win for the Philippines! Thank you for making us proud, Hidilyn."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE