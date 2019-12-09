Philippine surfer who saved rival wins gold

MANILA • Roger Casugay, the Filipino surfer hailed as a hero for saving a fellow competitor in a SEA Games heat, won the longboard gold yesterday, even beating the rival he rescued on his way to glory.

The 25-year-old became an online sensation after he leapt from his board to help Arip Nurhidayat, who got into difficulty in choppy waters in the tricks event in the northern Philippines on Friday.

Casugay managed to reach the Indonesian, who lost his board in the swell, and the pair rode back to shore together on Casugay's board.

"He wasn't drowning but he was floating away," Casugay said over the phone, adding it was possible the big waves could have pulled the surfer out to sea beyond rescue.

Casugay, who is from the northern town of Bacnotan near the surfing venue in La Union, explained how event organisers stopped the competition after the incident.

"He thanked me and then said sorry," he said. "I told him not to say sorry because there is no way of knowing what will happen."

In the rescheduled semi-final yesterday, he revived his golden hopes. Asked if his rival threw the duel in gratitude, Casugay said he won fair and square, adding: "He said he is not used to big waves."

But the final leg of his journey to the top of the podium was hardly plain sailing. Against Rogelio Esquivel, he damaged his board and briefly lost the lead but he managed to call up a spare and overhauled his fellow countryman.

Back on dry land, his bravery and selflessness generated thousands of comments on social media.

"Not all heroes wear capes," one Facebook user wrote. "This one has a surfboard!"

