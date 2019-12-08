Philippine surfer lauded for saving stricken rival

MANILA • Eighteen minutes into his third-round heat in the SEA Games longboard tricks event in La Union on Friday, a big swell hit Arip Nurhidayat and also snapped the Indonesian surfer's leash.

What happened next made Roger Casugay the toast of the Philippines.

The local surfer, asked by the announcer to help, stopped his routine and set aside his chance for a spot in the final.

Jefferson Ganuelas was one Internet user who uploaded photographs of his heroics.

He said the leash of Arip, nicknamed Mencoss, was detached from his surfboard and was getting hit by "triple overhead bomb waves" said to be caused by the passing of Typhoon Kammuri.

He said in his Instagram post: " Indonesian longboard sensation @mencosss broke his leash and swept away at Monaliza Point... Local surfer @roger_casugay rescued him not minding the ongoing race."

Both surfers, riding in tandem on Casugay's board as the crowd erupted in applause, made it safely to shore.

At the time of the incident, the Filipino was leading in points in the battle for the right to face his compatriot Rogelio Esquivel, who was through to the final, reported Philippine sports website spin.ph.

"At 18-plus minutes, Casugay was winning," said Mike Oida, contest director at the competition.

PRAISE FROM ABROAD This man got millions of awards from us all of the people of Indonesia, respect! AN INTERNET USER, on the heroic act.

BETTER THAN WINNING Of all the medal successes story, this is the only story i will remember from SEA 2019. The real spirit of sportsmanship. What he did was more than a gold medal. He made all Filipinos all over the world very proud. A INTERNET USER, praising Roger Casugay for stopping his routine to help his rival Arip Nurhidayat.

The event was postponed and he added: "It was a competitors' safety issue."

Their rematch yesterday was also rescheduled to today because "wave conditions were not suitable and (organisers) do not want to risk the surfers' safety". He said that the wave forecast looked "pretty good" and projected a 7am start.

There will also be a decision on whether the heat will be reset, meaning Arip and Casugay will start at 0-0, or resume at 18-plus minutes with their original points.

The Philippine Sports Commission praised the local surfer on Twitter, saying: "For a champion is known not only with the medals they reap but also with the heart that shows their golden spirit!"

THE PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK