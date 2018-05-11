Phelps to attend One C'ship event in Singapore next week

Michael Phelps is coming to Singapore, with mixed martial arts promotion One Championship announcing yesterday that the swimming great will attend its live event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium next week.

The 32-year-old American is the most decorated Olympian in history with 28 medals, 23 of them gold. He was the most successful athlete at four consecutive Olympics, from 2004 to 2016, winning a record eight golds at the 2008 Beijing Games.

He retired for the second time after the 2016 Rio Games.

Said Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and chief executive of One Championship: "It is my absolute honour to have Michael sitting at the front row of the greatest martial arts spectacle in the world. Just having his presence cage-side will be a huge inspiration to all our One Championship athletes and to all the fans in attendance."

Phelps and his wife Nicole Johnson recently welcomed their second child Beckett in February. The couple have an older son Boomer, who turned two earlier this month.

Since his retirement, Phelps has also been directing his energies towards the charity foundation bearing his name, promoting water conservation among other causes.

One Championship's One: Unstoppable Dreams event on May 18 is its first live event in Singapore this year. The card features atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who fights under the Singapore flag, against Japan's Mei Yamaguchi.

Lee's brother Christian will also face Martin Nguyen of Australia for the featherweight title.

One's tie-up with Phelps is the second that it has announced with an Olympic swimming gold medallist in two days, after Joseph Schooling was appointed its ambassador on Wednesday.