Phelps backs Jo to rule in Tokyo

The greatest Olympian has thrown his weight behind Singapore's only Olympic champion Joseph Schooling in his quest to retain the 100m butterfly gold at next year's Tokyo Games.

Michael Phelps, who has 23 Olympic golds and 28 medals in all from four editions, told The Straits Times on the sidelines of a conference yesterday: "As long as Jo prepares himself as best as he can, he is going to be fine. He's talented enough, he's got enough speed, he's got a great kick, he's a great competitor."

Schooling, 23, famously beat Phelps, Chad le Clos and Laszlo Cseh into a three-way tie for silver in an Olympic record of 50.39sec at Rio 2016. Next year, he will face stiff competition from Caeleb Dressel, who in 2017 won the 100m fly world title in 49.86sec, just 0.04 off Phelps' world mark. Schooling was third in that race in 50.83sec.

It was one of the American's seven titles, which matched Phelps' 2007 haul.

But Phelps, who was in Singapore as a guest for a mixed martial arts event, One Championship: Enter the Dragon, and Nielsen's What's Next in Global Sports conference yesterday, felt that Schooling has the upper hand in Tokyo-with his focus on just one main event.

The 33-year-old American said: "It will be fun watching the two of them go head-to-head.

"It's anyone's game. I definitely do think it's Jo's advantage that Caeleb is swimming all these races.

"He's going to be fresher. He looks like he is getting ready for something good this summer. He seems like he is in a little bit better shape and he seems excited.

"I think it's fun to see somebody like that, who had the experience like he did in 2016 to want to come back, to want to defend that title.

"It's something that if he wants it bad enough, he knows what to do. He's been there before, so I wouldn't be too worried."

Schooling, who attended the One event with Phelps at the Singapore Indoor Stadium last night, was delighted to get the endorsement from his "idol".

He told ST: "I think it's pretty awesome he's come out to say that. Michael's a sweet dude and someone I look up to, idolise and can definitely listen to. He's been through everything, so when he says something, it carries a lot of weight.

"Experience (of winning an individual Olympic gold, which Dressel is hunting for) is definitely key. I'm more excited going to this Olympics than my previous two.

"The 100m fly and 100m free are my main goals, and I'm also training for the 200m fly, but I don't know if I will be competing in that yet.

"I'm shaping up pretty good. Many things are falling into place which is nice. Body-wise, it's definitely the best I have felt ever."

Phelps is also excited about Dressel gunning for his eight-gold record set in Beijing 2008, which will be helped by the introduction of the 4x100m mixed medley where the American team are among the favourites.

"There were so many people who said I would never win eight," said Phelps, who now spends his time between his family and spreading awareness about mental health, water safety and water conservation.

"It took me six years to prepare... If you are trying to be at 100 per cent, you need to be at like 500 per cent. You have to be so over-prepared just because it's such a different world, especially at that level.

"I would love to see somebody challenge it. I would love to see somebody break it. If it does get broken, it would be by someone who is very special."