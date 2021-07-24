Petition to allow podium protests

TOKYO • Opposition to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) ban on podium protests at the Tokyo Games intensified yesterday with more than 150 athletes, academics and social justice advocates signing an open letter demanding changes to Rule 50.

The IOC earlier this month relaxed the rule, which had previously forbidden athletes from any protests but now allows them to make gestures on the field provided they do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors.

However, there is still a threat of sanctions if protests are made on the podium during the Games. The letter said it was adding "a collective voice" to calls for amendments to Rule 50.

"We believe the global sport community is at a turning point in matters of racial and social justice, and we call on you as leaders in the Olympic and Paralympic movements to make a stronger commitment to human rights, racial/social justice, and social inclusion," the letter read.

Among the signatories were African-American sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos, who were expelled from the 1968 Olympics after they bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists on the podium to protest against racial inequality.

The Muhammad Ali Centre also signed the letter, with the late world and Olympic boxing champion's cauldron lighting at the Atlanta 1996 Games having become an iconic moment.

The letter called for no sanctions to be imposed on athletes who protest on the podium in Japan and demanded a review of Rule 50 after Beijing 2022.

British track and field medal hope Dina Asher-Smith also joined the chorus of opposition.

"Protesting and expressing yourself is a fundamental human right," the sprinter said.

"When people feel strongly about something, particularly when it's something that's so close to your heart - and as a black woman you think about racism - you can't police people's voice on that."

REUTERS