Persistence pays off for ACS(I)’s Jadon Yoong who lowers two meet records to clinch swimming gold

SINGAPORE – Just a few years ago, Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) student Jadon Yoong was having doubts about whether to continue swimming as his progress stagnated during the pandemic with limited training opportunities.

But the 18-year-old did not give up and his persistence paid off when he lowered the A Division 50m breaststroke record twice at the OCBC Aquatic Centre en route to claiming the title in his final National School Games (NSG).

While his personal best was below the record, the Year 6 student had gone into the meet without high expectations as he had lessened his training load up till a month before the competition owing to his studies.

But that did not stop Jadon from clocking 28.75 seconds to win the 50m breaststroke gold on Friday, two days after he shattered the previous mark of 28.92sec set by Samuel Khoo in 2017 with a 28.88sec swim in the heats.

He finished ahead of teammate Hayden Lin (29.79sec) and Anglo-Chinese Junior College’s (ACJC) Ng Yi Wang (30.10sec).

It was his second title from the meet, having won the 100m breast title with in 1min 3.64sec on Thursday.

With this being his final year representing ACS(I), Jadon was determined to do well and he was glad to end his 12th and final year in school on a high.

He said: “There’s been doubts about my swimming ability over the years and it took a toll mentally because I was questioning whether it was worth continuing.

“It’s (the NSG) different from regular swim competitions; the atmosphere is so much more lively, your friends are there to support so this kind of atmosphere gave me a boost of encouragement for me to perform better and get into the right state of mind.”

There was also joy for Temasek Junior College’s Lee Shi Jie, who won his first NSG title in the boys’ B Div 100m butterfly in 58.50sec after coming close several times, including a second place in the 200m butterfly event on Thursday.

The 16-year-old said: “This win validates my sacrifices over the last few years. This is the first time I managed to get a gold and especially for my school.”