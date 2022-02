Seventeen fractures. Twelve ligament ruptures or sprains. Five dislocations. Five concussions. One spinal cord injury. Three bone contusions. Two lesions of meniscus or cartilage.

Welcome to the Winter Olympics where every four years the cool, calculated risk of this tribe beguiles me. In every way. Snowboarder Henrik Harlaut once found his baggy pants coming down to his knees during a performance in 2014. He was unmoved. Style, you see.