Pereira to build trust

Lawyer Edmond Pereira is leading TeamSGP Athletics that will contest in Singapore Athletics' annual general meeting on Sept 25.
Veteran lawyer outlines focus as he unveils another bid to helm Singapore Athletics

The battle for Singapore Athletics' (SA) top post is hotting up after veteran lawyer Edmond Pereira announced yesterday that he is throwing his hat into the ring to take on the team led by Gojek general manager Lien Choong Luen.

Helmed by 70-year-old Pereira, who also ran for the presidency in 2016, TeamSGP Athletics' nine-member team include familiar faces such as swimming legend Ang Peng Siong and lawyer S. Govindaraju, who are currently SA's vice-presidents of training and selection, and competitions organising, respectively. Former national sprinter and 100m record holder U.K. Shyam and Tampines Rovers chairman Desmond Ong are also in the mix.

