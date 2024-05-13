Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to seize chance to make English Premier League history

LONDON – Pep Guardiola said “history is in front of us” as he prepares his Manchester City team for a potentially tricky away match against Tottenham Hotspur on May 14 that could ultimately decide the destination of the English Premier League title.

City, chasing an unprecedented fourth straight top-flight English league crown, are one point behind leaders Arsenal but crucially have a game in hand.

If City beat Spurs, they will be able to seal the championship with a win at home to West Ham United on the final day of the season on May 19, when Arsenal host Everton.

Guardiola’s men are charging towards the finishing line, hitting 28 goals in their past seven Premier League matches and conceding just five times.

However, the City boss, who said he was relishing the high-pressure title run-in, denied that the race was already effectively over.

“Fifteen goals (in four matches) is fine. It gave us the points to be here, but it doesn’t give you an extra thing for tomorrow when you start the game,” Guardiola told the pre-match press conference on May 13.

“The mindset is easy, in terms of if we don’t win we are not going to win the Premier League and this is what we have to do.”

City have never won a league match at Tottenham’s new stadium, which opened in 2019, and have not even scored a goal, though they won there in the FA Cup in January.

The Spaniard said despite his team’s poor record at the ground, they had played well there “many times”.

“Consistency has been there and that’s the reality... I push my players and they push me. But to do something in this country that has never been done before, you have to do something special, exceptional I would say,” he said.

“It’s not ever happened in the Premier League. We have to do it this time.

“History is in front of us and we have to accept we have not done it. It’s the time to do it, otherwise Arsenal will be champions.”

Guardiola said he had “huge respect” for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, whose team still have an outside chance of securing a Champions League place for next season, though a win for Aston Villa against Liverpool later on May 13 would end those hopes.

“It’s always so demanding to play there, especially this season. They are so aggressive. At Anfield, they are losing 4-0, but they continue to stick to what they believe,” he said.

“The difficulties are there but, at the same time, we know what we are playing for – to give us the chance for the last game at home depending on us. This is the mindset that we have.”

City can certainly expect no favours from Spurs, even if that meant that the north London side could potentially help their rivals Arsenal lift their first league title since 2004.

“If you’re going by social media, then 99 per cent of them will (want Spurs to lose) but please don’t tell me that’s your world. If it is, you need counselling. I understand rivalry, but I’ll never understand anyone wanting their own team to lose,” Postecoglou said.

“People are allowed to feel way they do. But I’ve been consistent and strong in my belief that it’s important for this club to get to where we want to, not look for a silver bullet.

“It’s hard work, perseverance, quality not false dawns and know what real success looks like.

“Anything in between, bragging rights, are meaningless to me. We’ve got a game tomorrow we want to win.

“You think the majority of our fans don’t want us to win?

“I don’t see it that way, I think the fans inside the stadium will create the same atmosphere they always do.”

The Spurs manager will, however, have to make do without striker Richarlison (calf injury) and midfielder Yves Bissouma (knee).

Guardiola is hoping to have a full squad to choose from, with Jack Grealish missing the Fulham win through illness and Nathan Ake taken off in the first half with an injury. AFP