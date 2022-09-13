Penny drops early as coin toss gets win

After an encouraging debut third on Aug 28, Coin Toss went two better to hand ambitious relative newcomer Gandharvi Stable its first Kranji success on Saturday.

Ridden by Simon Kok, the Flying Artie three-year-old navigated his way around the eight-horse field of the $75,000 Restricted Maiden race (1,200m) before laying down the law inside the last 200m.

The box-seating favourite and debutant Golden Brown (Jake Bayliss) had the race shot to pieces when he kept to a rail-hugging run as he broke clear at the 300m marker.

But Coin Toss ($19) proved that the longest way home does not necessarily take the longest time in racing. Charging down the outside, he overhauled Golden Brown by one length. Stablemate Shihab (Ibrahim Mamat) finished third, 51/2 lengths away.

The winning time, 1min 11.67sec for the Polytrack 1,200m, was moderate. But that would matter little to Gandharvi's owner, Kuldeep Singh Rajput.

The Indian healthcare entrepreneur had little joy at his first Kranji foray with his second-hand purchase, Muraahib, in 2021.

Even though the Reset eight-year-old failed to flatter in 10 starts, he was not disheartened.

He actually pledged further support to trainer Michael Clements with his fresh buys - Coin Toss and Petrograd.

The whiff of a breakthrough was in the air when, at their first starts, the Australian-bred duo finished behind Ejaz for a Clements trifecta in a Restricted Maiden race over 1,200m on Aug 28.

On Saturday, Coin Toss flipped the long barren run into a day to remember.

"It was good to see this horse finish off like that and win a first race for his owner, Kuldeep," said Clements.