Pena submits Nunes to end GOAT's 12-win run

LAS VEGAS • The last time Amanda Nunes lost a match was back in September 2014.

Her 12-win streak even had the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) declare the Brazilian as the greatest female fighter of all time or GOAT, ahead of the retired Ronda Rousey.

So confident were the bookmakers of a routine victory that the odds for Nunes were a staggering 1/11.

While boasting a decent record of 11 wins and four losses, two of those defeats suffered by her opponent Julianna Pena were against fighters Nunes had beaten.

However, the 32-year-old pulled off one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history to score a second-round submission victory over Nunes, 33, to win the bantamweight title at UFC 269 on Saturday.

Pena looked to be in trouble in the first round of the co-main event against one of the most dominant champions the sport has ever seen, but she came storming back in round two, rocking the betting favourite with combinations.

Nunes' five-year reign came to an end when she tapped out at the 3min 23sec mark of the second round as the American sank in a rear naked choke to hand the former two-weight champion, who still holds the featherweight belt, her first loss in seven years and fifth overall.

"I told you, don't ever doubt me again. Willpower, strength and determination will take you places," Pena said in a post-fight interview in the cage.

"You literally have the ability to do anything you want in this life, and I just proved that tonight."

In the other main event, Charles Oliveira retained the lightweight title, submitting Dustin Poirier with a standing choke early in the third round of a thrilling battle.

This was the second time the American had been in a title bout, but just like the first time when he was choked out by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov two years ago, Poirier (28-7-1) again fell short on the biggest stage.

The time of the stoppage was 1min 2sec in the third round, as Oliveira (32-8) lived up to his reputation as a submission specialist.

The first round was a breathtaking affair, as Poirier, 32, landed the heaviest shots.

But Oliveira, also 32 and making his first title defence, landed repeatedly with both front kicks and knees to the torso.

The effects of those kicks took hold in the second, as the champion tripped his opponent and ended up in top position, where he rained down heavy elbows over the course of several minutes.

Once the closed guard was broken, Oliveira was able to apply the choke to seal his 10th consecutive win. "I'm world champion," he said.

"I'm the man. They talk, I do it."

REUTERS